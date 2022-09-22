Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown

Traffic Advisory
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Court Street in Watertown will be closed for a couple of days.

The street will be closed between the two entrances of Marshall Place on Thursday and Friday while work is underway on the city’s streetscape project. The work is designed to improve pedestrian safety.

The street is expected to reopen Friday evening.

Court Street between Public Square and Marshall Place will be open so people can access businesses and the public parking lot will remain open.

Local traffic on Court Street will be directed to use Marshall Place as a detour.

Offices at 210 Court Street can still use the Marshall Place parking lot, which provides immediate access to the building.

Everyone else is encouraged to take a different route, such as Black River Parkway or Arsenal Street.

