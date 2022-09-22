Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department

Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen Fire Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department.

The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded.

Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was not met.

Wednesday night, the village’s lawyer said the board made the decision itself.

7News was told it will take 30 days for this to go into effect, but we were unable to confirm that with village officials.

