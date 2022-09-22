Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

A warming center for the homeless is set to be built behind Shorty's Place Diner off Coffeen Street near Interstate 81.
A warming center for the homeless is set to be built behind Shorty’s Place Diner off Coffeen Street near Interstate 81.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash.

The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street.

Officials say there was backlash from residents and elected officials.

Now W.A.R.M. will work with a local businessman to find a site for its winter warming center.

It’s set to be built behind Shorty’s Place Diner off Coffeen Street near Interstate 81.

W.A.R.M. Co-executive Director Ruth Lago says the group understood the concerns of those opposed to the Pleasant Street location but remains committed to opening up something for homeless people before winter hits.

