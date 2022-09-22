Watertown’s Court Street closed off through Friday

Court Street construction
Court Street construction(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown is a bit harder to navigate with Court Street closed off as a large project continues to get done.

Parts of the street have been torn up for a few weeks. It’s the city’s streetscape program where the street will get improvements including new sidewalks - all to make it more pedestrian friendly.

Thursday and Friday, Court Street will be closed between the 2 entrances to Marshall Place.

