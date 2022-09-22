What’s happening at Clayton Opera House? Check it out!

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s always a lot going on at the Clayton Opera House.

Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to fill us in. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Here’s what’s coming up:

- The jazz vocal group New York Voices will perform Friday, September 23. Tickets are $10 for students 18 and under.

- Bee Gees Gold, a Bee Gees tribute group, will perform on Saturday, September 24

- The opera house will show the cult classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on October 22.

You can see the schedule, buy tickets, and learn more at claytonoperahouse.com. You can also call the box office at 315-686-1037.

