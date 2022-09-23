Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title.

Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.

She’s off to an impressive start.

Delaney is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 23, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

