Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title.

Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.

She’s off to an impressive start.

Delaney is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 23, 2022.

