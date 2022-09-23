Chilly & sunny today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started mostly in the 40s across the area. Some higher elevations were in the 30s.

It stays chilly all day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for most of the day and could reach 55 for some.

It will be chilly again tonight. There’s a frost advisory overnight for Lewis County, southeastern St. Lawrence County, and the Adirondacks. Lows for most will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

Saturday will be sunny and 63.

It will be in the mid-60s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain.

There’s a better chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 60s both days.

It will be partly sunny and in the mid-50s for Wednesday and Thursday.

