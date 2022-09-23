Crane Concert

September 26 at 7:30 pm
A great concert is coming up at the world famous music school at SUNY POTSDAM(SUNY Potsdam)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”

For more information click here

