Crane Concert

The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”

