Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, of Clayton

Sep. 22, 2022
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, educator, world traveler, and well known figure in Clayton’s community life for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church at a time and date to be announced, and a full obituary will be published. Arrangements are entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to the Forbes Thousand Islands School Scholarship Fund, c/o NNY Community Foundation, Inc., 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601.

