Highlights & scores: Another busy night on the pitch

(WWNY) - Boys’ and girls’ high school soccer were on the docket Thursday night.

In boys’ Frontier League soccer from Sackets Harbor, the Patriots hosted the Immaculate Heart Cavaliers.

First half: the Cavaliers get on the board when Dale Foote dents the back of the net. Cavaliers were on top 1-0.

Still in the first half, it’s Leo Rodrigues with the left-footed boot that finds the far corner. It was 2-0 Cavaliers.

Late in the first half Killian Pfortje expands on the Cavaliers’ lead. It’s 3-0 IHC at the half.

IHC goes on to blank Sackets Harbor 9-0.

In another boys’ Frontier League contest, this one in Carthage, the Comets met the General Brown Lions.

There was no score in the first half when Gabe Secreti bangs home the loose ball in front. It’s 1-0 Lions at the half.

The Lions go on to beat Carthage 2-1/

Under the lights in Lowville, the Red Raiders hosted the Indian River Warriors in another boys’ Frontier League matchup.

In the second half, Indian River is on top 1-0 when Peyton Matuszczak splits the pipes, tying the game at 1.

This game would go to overtime. Indian River and Lowville finish in a 1-all overtime tie

Edwards-Knox was at Potsdam in girls’ Northern Athletic Conference soccer.

First half, Heidi Moore taps the ball into the net. It’s 1-0 Cougars.

Off the corner kick, Emma Brosell one-times it into the net, tying the game at 1.

Then it’s Betrus going opposite corner for the tally, and it’s 2-1 Potsdam

Potsdam beat Edwards-Knox 2-1.

Thursday’s local scores

Boys’ high school soccer

Immaculate Heart 9, Sackets Harbor 0

Alexandria 4, South Lewis 3

General Brown 2, Carthage 1

Indian River 1, Lowville 1

Belleville Henderson 3, Thousand Islands 0

Copenhagen 1, Harrisville 1

Heuvelton 1, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Potsdam 4, Malone 3

Edwards-Knox 1, Morristown 1

Lisbon 7, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Girls’ high school soccer

Madrid-Waddington 4, Brushton-Moira 0

Chateaugay 3, St. Regis Falls 0

Parishville-Hopkinton 5, Tupper Lake 0

Potsdam 2, Edwards-Knox 1

Colton-Pierrepont 1, St. Lawrence Central 0

Westhill 3, Watertown 0

Girls’ high school swimming

Beaver River 59, Carthage 38

Lowville 61, South Jefferson 41

Indian River 98, South Lewis 83

Canton 107, Malone 60

High school volleyball

Salmon River 3, Gouverneur 1

Canton 3, Brushton-Moira 1

Malone 3, OFA 0

Massena 3, Chateaugay 1

