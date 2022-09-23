Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat.

Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds.

The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best.

Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea pigs, rabbits – and there may be puppies on the way.

Stop by the shelter to see them, or visit jeffersoncountyspca.org or the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can call the SPCA at 315-782-3260.

