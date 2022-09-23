Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Watertown

Sep. 23, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Katherine S. “Kay” Benedetto, 93, of Elm Street, passed away September 21, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Kay was born July 23, 1929, in Watertown, daughter of Vincenzo and Marianna (Agnesina) Scordo. She graduated from Watertown High School. On September 17, 1949, she married Frederick C. Benedetto at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating.

Kay’s entire career was spent working for the New York Telephone Company, retiring as a supervisor. She was the state union representative for the Telephone Operators Union. Kay was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a long- time member and past president of the Italian American Auxiliary, a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America and an associate of the Religious Teachers Filippini, Morristown, NJ.

She is survived by her sister Antionetta A. “Toni” Scordo, Watertown and several nieces and nephews. One of eleven children she is pre deceased by her siblings, Frances, Mary, Fortunato “Ben”, Geuiseppe “Joseph”, Sabastian “Gus”, Sr. Grace, Giacono “Jack”, Carmeline “Millie” and Lucia.

Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be held Tuesday at 10:15 am at the funeral home followed by an 11 am funeral mass at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to St. Anthony’s Church, 850 Arsenal Street, Watertown, NY, Italian American Civic Association,192 Bellew Ave. Watertown, NY, Religious Teachers Filippini,455 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Steet, Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

