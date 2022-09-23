Linda Marie Bard, 74, of Potsdam

Linda Marie Bard, 74, passed away September 22, 2022 surrounded by her family.
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Linda Marie Bard, 74, passed away September 22, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Linda was born on June 29, 1948 in Potsdam, the oldest child of Leonard and Marion (Shatraw) Crump and attended Potsdam Central Schools.  On May 12, 1979, she married John T. Bard.  She was a full time mom, grandmother, greatly enjoyed caring for her family.

Linda’s pride and was joy was her family and her church, The Potsdam Church of the Nazarene, where she greeted the congregation with a smile and prayer for anyone in need.  She loved spending time with her family for the holidays and vacations.  She enjoyed camping with her family, and never missed an opportunity for s’mores around the campfire.  Linda also enjoyed reading and caring for her geraniums.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, John; and their children, Fay (Kathy) Bard, Rebecca Bard, Christina (Dustin) Denesha, and Robert Bard; her grandchildren, Kaylee Peck, Kiernan (Patrick) Dorr, Alexys, Zackary, and Joshua Denesha, and Kaitlyn, Kelsea and Desiree LaClair; her siblings, Steven (Lana) Crump and Mary Bray; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Linda was predeceased by her granddaughter, Cassidy Bard; her sister, Elaine; and a nephew, Daniel Bray.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Friday 2-4:00 and 6-8:00 PM.  Funeral services celebrating her life will be held Saturday, October 1, 10:00 AM at the Potsdam Church of the Nazarene.  Burial will follow in Southville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley (www.hospiceslv.org).

