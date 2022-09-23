New Scenic Rotary cash calendars available

2023 Noon Rotary cash calendar
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local student photographers are showcased in a fundraiser for Watertown Noon Rotary.

Rotary club member Carl McLaughlin told us about the 2023 Rotary Cash Calendar. Its theme is “Seasons of the Scenic North Country.”

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News At Noon.

Calendars are $10 apiece and are available from every Noon Rotary member.

People who buy calendars are registered for a drawing in December for 18 prizes.

Submissions for the 2024 calendar are due by March 21, 2023.

You can call 315-836-1363 for information. You can also email noonrotaryclubwatertown@gmail.com.

