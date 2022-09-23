Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority hopeful the ArriveCAN app becomes optional

Canada's ArriveCAN app(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority is hopeful about the news Canada may drop its COVID-19 vaccine requirement and make the ArriveCAN app optional.

Earlier this week, Canadian officials told the Globe and Mail that Canadian border crossings may no longer require the vaccine or the app starting at the end of the month.

The head of the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority says the requirements cut down on the amount of people crossing the border to visit friends and family, go shopping or camping.

“The requirement to use the app at every border crossing is a real disincentive for same day discretionary travel,” said OBPA Director Steve Lawrence.

The Bridge and Port Authority debated on possibly voting earlier this month to approach the Canadian government about eliminating the app requirement.

