Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million.

Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.

The building is 303 thousand square feet. ACCO will lease back 80 thousand square feet.

Hebert, of toronto, will use 20 - 40 thousand square feet and the rest will be available for storage of goods that are waiting to go into Canada, or elsewhere.

The businessmen say there’s a demand for warehouse storage right now, partly because building something new is very expensive.

