Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M

Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million.

Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.

The building is 303 thousand square feet. ACCO will lease back 80 thousand square feet.

Hebert, of toronto, will use 20 - 40 thousand square feet and the rest will be available for storage of goods that are waiting to go into Canada, or elsewhere.

The businessmen say there’s a demand for warehouse storage right now, partly because building something new is very expensive.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
Residents remain protected as Copenhagen orders fire department to disband
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change
Copenhagen Fire Department
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department
A warming center for the homeless is set to be built behind Shorty’s Place Diner off Coffeen...
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

Latest News

Christopher Swem was convicted of murder, but then found not guilty in a retrial earlier this...
Swem: “Unjust conviction” in 2017 murder trial causes continued hardship
Fort Drum soldiers demonstrate different types of assaults.
Lewis County clerk reminds veterans they can get discharge papers for free
Racoon tests positive for rabies in Watertown, Jefferson County Public Health warns of dangers of exposure
Pumpkins, a truckload of them. Some small, some enormous, others decorated. It was all part of...
Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year