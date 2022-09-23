People walk & run for recovery in twin villages

Run for Recovery
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night.

Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago.

She began organizing a 5K walk and run soon after his death.

It started at Carthage Park. Participants crossed the bridge into West Carthage then looped back to end where it began.

Yancey says the event has been getting larger every year.

“I think pretty much everybody has been affected in some way or another or they know somebody,” she said, “so it’s time to start talking about it.”

The 5K raises money to help drug abuse and recovery organizations in the area.

It’s held every year on September 22.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
Updated Covid-19 Boosters
Local doctor recommends getting new Covid booster
Scam alert
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
Michael Griffin holds Rotary Club license plate
Potsdam man prevents state from discontinuing Rotary Club license plates

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Chilly & sunny today
Power outage
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
Run for Recovery
7-day forecast
Friday AM weather