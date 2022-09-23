People walk & run for recovery in twin villages

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night.

Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago.

She began organizing a 5K walk and run soon after his death.

It started at Carthage Park. Participants crossed the bridge into West Carthage then looped back to end where it began.

Yancey says the event has been getting larger every year.

“I think pretty much everybody has been affected in some way or another or they know somebody,” she said, “so it’s time to start talking about it.”

The 5K raises money to help drug abuse and recovery organizations in the area.

It’s held every year on September 22.

