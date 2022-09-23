Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash

ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in Antwerp caused a pickup truck to roll over Friday morning.

Crews were called to the scene of a crash involving a rollover and airbag deployment around 7:45 a.m. on Star Factory Road.

State police and the Antwerp Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Officials say no one was injured. The drivers were checked out at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.

