Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday.

Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also be maintenance on other parts of the grid.

Power will be out for the same period for village of Theresa municipal electric customers.

It’s not clear how the outages are related, but a notice on the village of Theresa Facebook page says it’s because National Grid is shutting down power to the lines that carry the village’s electricity.

Officials say people should plan ahead for the outage. They say to not open refrigerator and freezer doors so food can stay cold.

Any questions concerning the outages can be directed to the Philadelphia village office at 315-642-3452 and the Theresa village office at 315-628-4425.

