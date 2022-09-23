Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year

Pumpkins, a truckload of them. Some small, some enormous, others decorated. It was all part of...
Pumpkins, a truckload of them. Some small, some enormous, others decorated. It was all part of the 10th annual Gouverneur Pumpkin Festival.(wwny)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - With the fall season now officially here, Gouverneur is getting ready to celebrate the cool weather with a pumpkin fest.

The Chamber of Commerce and the Gouverneur- St Lawrence County fairgrounds will host the 11th annual Pumpkin Festival this Sunday, September 25th.

The festival features giant pumpkin weight contests as well as a classic car show, and finishes up with the Great Pumpkin Drop.

An organizer says this is a festival that everyone can enjoy.

“It kind of leads you into fall and into the winter months and everything. Its kind of a way to end the year over at the fairgrounds with just a great day of a lot of great vendors and it draws a big crowd,” said Organizer Sean Peck.

The festival is from 10 AM - 4 PM Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Copenhagen Fire Department
Residents remain protected as Copenhagen orders fire department to disband
Copenhagen Fire Department
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change
Scam alert
Scam targets military veterans, county clerk says
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed

Latest News

Canada's ArriveCAN app
Odgensburg Bridge and Port Authority hopeful the ArriveCAN app becomes optional
This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2002, which was a bad year for pumpkins.
Blast from the Past: 2002′s bad pumpkin season
2023 Watertown Noon Rotary calendar
New Scenic Rotary cash calendars available
Antwerp crash
Antwerp crash