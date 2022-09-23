Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - With the fall season now officially here, Gouverneur is getting ready to celebrate the cool weather with a pumpkin fest.

The Chamber of Commerce and the Gouverneur- St Lawrence County fairgrounds will host the 11th annual Pumpkin Festival this Sunday, September 25th.

The festival features giant pumpkin weight contests as well as a classic car show, and finishes up with the Great Pumpkin Drop.

An organizer says this is a festival that everyone can enjoy.

“It kind of leads you into fall and into the winter months and everything. Its kind of a way to end the year over at the fairgrounds with just a great day of a lot of great vendors and it draws a big crowd,” said Organizer Sean Peck.

The festival is from 10 AM - 4 PM Sunday.

