Sandra Sargent Holcombe, 82, of Wellesley Island

WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Sargent Holcombe, 82, passed away September 21 at her home. She had been under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. She was born September 28, 1939 in Pasadena, CA, daughter of Willis H. and Ann Haughton Sargent. Following high school at The Master’s School in Dobbs Ferry, she graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor’s degree in English and then a Master’s degree in Education; while there she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She married Jon K. Holcombe on August 19, 1961 in Syracuse, NY.

As a young woman she taught 5th and 6th grade in Syracuse, and later worked in the Development Office at Syracuse University. Subsequently she worked with her husband as office manager for the Carter, Ramseier and Holcombe Law Firm in Alexandria Bay, NY and later in Clayton, NY.

Sandy served for many years on and was former president of the board of the Densmore Church, on Wellesley Island. She was also a member of Portfolio, a Syracuse-based women’s study group.

Besides her husband, Jon, she is survived by three children and six grandchildren: Daughter Jenifer Soykan, former husband Erik Soykan and their children Anna and Mia of Washington, D.C.; daughter Leslie Row, husband Gordon Row, and their children Tristan and Georgia of Groton, MA; and son Jon Willis Holcombe, former wife Khama Ennis and their children Violet and Lena of Amherst, MA.

Calling hours will be held Friday, September 30 from 5pm-8pm at the Costello Funeral Home, Alexandria Bay. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 1 at 11am at the Densmore Church, Wellesley Island, with the Rev. Kerri Weldon officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery, Wellesley Island.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sandy’s name to Fineview Methodist Church in Fineview, NY. and Hospice of Jefferson County.

