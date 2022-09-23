Lewis County clerk reminds veterans they can get discharge papers for free

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County clerk wants to let veterans know: While there are websites out there to get you your discharge papers for a fee, you can get them from your county for free.

County Clerk Jake Moser says an Arizona company called D-D 214 Direct is charges veterans to pay for their military discharge papers, $79 for a copy, and $119 for an email copy, with a hard copy to follow.

Moser says it’s especially important for family members to know, who many not know the papers are available for free.

: “This is just me trying to get information out, to let veternas know, and also to remind young veterans, come into the county clerk’s office and file their DD214, so they can get them on file so they can have permanent access to them,” Moser said.

Though the company does charge, it does acknowledge you can get this done for free. It says it does the legwork so veteran’s don’t have to.

Moser says veterans should file their papers with their County Clerk’s office and copies are available at any time.

