Disturbing video: Suspect wanted after attacking 85-year-old man, stealing his wallet

New York police say they are looking for a thief who robbed an 85-year-old man while forcing him to the ground. (Source: NYPD/BODY CAMS+ via TMX)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (TMX/Gray News) - Police in New York say they are looking for a suspect involved in the robbery of an 85-year-old man.

The New York Police Department shared surveillance footage of the incident that reportedly took place at about 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 1 in East Harlem.

Authorities said the suspect approached the victim and forced him to the ground while forcibly taking his wallet near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and East 120th Street.

Police urged anyone with further information on the incident to contact 800-577-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was...
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
Copenhagen Fire Department
Residents remain protected as Copenhagen orders fire department to disband
A pickup truck rolled over following a two-vehicle crash on Star Factory Road in the town of...
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp

Latest News

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
Saturday, veteran Chuck McCarthy was joined by four other surviving World War II veterans,...
Service and sacrifice honored as 78 New York vets visit Washington D.C.
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida