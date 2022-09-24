Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton

Sep. 24, 2022
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002.

Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

Among his survivors are his wife Deb and three children Jennifer Dean and John and Greg Rycroft.  An obituary will appear as soon as available.

