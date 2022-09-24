Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford.
In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
Then it was Alex Coliver taking it to the house for the score.
New Hartford beats Watertown 52-6.
In Section 3 Football from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted South Jeff.
Indian River strikes first on their 1st possession as Kane Lynch breaks outside and goes 35 yards for the score: 8-0 Warriors.
Still in the first, it’s Lynch plowing in from a yard out: 16-0 Indian River.
Then it was Derek Jones from a couple of yards out: 24-0 Warriors.
The Warriors roll past the Spartans 71-6.
In Dexter, a rematch of last year’s Section 3 Class C Championship as General Brown hosted Skaneateles.
The Lions get on the board first as Sheamus Devine breaks free for a 35 yard touchdown run, putting General Brown on top 7-0.
On the next possession from the Lakers, the snap goes over Patrick Herr’s head and Armondo Orcesi recovers in the endzone of a touchdown: 14-0 Lions.
In the 2nd quarter, Kaleb Natali takes it in from a yard out: 21-0 Lions.
The Lions roll past Skaneateles 49-7.
In NAC Football, OFA hosted Potsdam.
Conner Graveline scores on the keeper to put the Blue Devils up 8-0.
Then it was Justice McIntyre taking the handoff and going 35 yards for the touchdown: 16-0 OFA.
A break for Potsdam as Liam McCarger picks up the OFA fumble in the endzone and returns it 17 yards.
McIntyre goes 12 yards for the score as OFA wins 48-0.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.