Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford

By Mel Busler and Rob Krone
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.

In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford.

In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.

Then it was Alex Coliver taking it to the house for the score.

New Hartford beats Watertown 52-6.

In Section 3 Football from Philadelphia, Indian River hosted South Jeff.

Indian River strikes first on their 1st possession as Kane Lynch breaks outside and goes 35 yards for the score: 8-0 Warriors.

Still in the first, it’s Lynch plowing in from a yard out: 16-0 Indian River.

Then it was Derek Jones from a couple of yards out: 24-0 Warriors.

The Warriors roll past the Spartans 71-6.

In Dexter, a rematch of last year’s Section 3 Class C Championship as General Brown hosted Skaneateles.

The Lions get on the board first as Sheamus Devine breaks free for a 35 yard touchdown run, putting General Brown on top 7-0.

On the next possession from the Lakers, the snap goes over Patrick Herr’s head and Armondo Orcesi recovers in the endzone of a touchdown: 14-0 Lions.

In the 2nd quarter, Kaleb Natali takes it in from a yard out: 21-0 Lions.

The Lions roll past Skaneateles 49-7.

In NAC Football, OFA hosted Potsdam.

Conner Graveline scores on the keeper to put the Blue Devils up 8-0.

Then it was Justice McIntyre taking the handoff and going 35 yards for the touchdown: 16-0 OFA.

A break for Potsdam as Liam McCarger picks up the OFA fumble in the endzone and returns it 17 yards.

McIntyre goes 12 yards for the score as OFA wins 48-0.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was...
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
Copenhagen Fire Department
Residents remain protected as Copenhagen orders fire department to disband
A pickup truck rolled over following a two-vehicle crash on Star Factory Road in the town of...
Pickup rolls over in 2-vehicle crash in Antwerp

Latest News

Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
With Hurricane Fiona relief efforts underway in Puerto Rico, New York is stepping in to help.
State troopers to deploy to help with Hurricane Fiona relief
Boil Water Advisory
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan