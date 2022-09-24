Ogdensburg water advisory lifted

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted.

The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:

Academy Place

400 Block of Canton Street

900 Block of Elizabeth Street

500-600 Blocks of East South Street

900 Block of Franklin Street

500 Block of Jersey Avenue

Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure.

Officials said they expected the work to take two or three days.

