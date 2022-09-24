Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted.
The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:
- Academy Place
- 400 Block of Canton Street
- 900 Block of Elizabeth Street
- 500-600 Blocks of East South Street
- 900 Block of Franklin Street
- 500 Block of Jersey Avenue
Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure.
Officials said they expected the work to take two or three days.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.