Ogdensburg water advisory lifted

Boil Water Advisory
Boil Water Advisory(MGN, Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted.

The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:

  • Academy Place
  • 400 Block of Canton Street
  • 900 Block of Elizabeth Street
  • 500-600 Blocks of East South Street
  • 900 Block of Franklin Street
  • 500 Block of Jersey Avenue

Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure.

Officials said they expected the work to take two or three days.

