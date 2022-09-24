Service and sacrifice honored as 78 New York vets visit Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - 95-year-old Chuck McCarthy of Syracuse has never been a rule follower. When the United States entered World War II, he dropped everything to enlist.

“Well, I went in in 1944. I was 17-years-old. And I had to get into the war. I quit high school before I graduated just to get in there,” said McCarthy.

During his time fighting for the allies, he was charged with making sure his wounded comrades made it home.

“They made me a medic and put me in the Fleet Marines to take care of them. The greatest bunch of fighters in the world,” said McCarthy.

Saturday, he was joined by four other surviving World War II veterans, visiting the memorial erected in their honor.

With COVID-19 grounding these honor flights for the past two years, many of these veterans never got to board these flights.

According to the National World War II Museum, there are fewer than 167 thousand World War II veterans still living. That’s down from 240 thousand this time last year, with an estimated 180 dying each day.

McCarthy says he’s honored to be a part of Saturday’s living history.

“I’m very proud to be here with them. I owe a lot to the rest of the boys, too,” said McCarthy.

For Rocky Pirro, an Air National Guardsman from Syracuse who served in the 1940′s, it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“This is a pleasure, and a real tribute,” said Pirro.

