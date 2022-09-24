State troopers to deploy to help with Hurricane Fiona relief

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With Hurricane Fiona relief efforts underway in Puerto Rico, New York is stepping in to help.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that a contingent of 50 New York State Troopers were deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

This follows an announcement from Governor Hochul’s representatives stating Hochul directed the New York State Police to send a total of 100 troopers in the coming weeks to aid Puerto Rican residents.

