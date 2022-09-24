Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday

In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″.
In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″.

The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness.

Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending at the village’s Farmers Market Pavilion.

The event was hosted as a joint effort between VFW Post 7227, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, and the North County Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Veterans that attended say the walk meant a lot to them.

“When I hear that somebody is taking their life over something that could’ve been prevented, it bothers me. My hope is if you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, maybe with things you’ve seen in combat, there’s help out there,” said Mike Booth, Commander of Carthage VFW Post 7227.

“As a service organization that is our mission to provide as much support to our veterans and family members and community,” said Dee Dee Guyette, President of VFW Auxiliary 7227.

This was the event’s second year, and according to organizers, the turnout skyrocketed this time around.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was...
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
Copenhagen Fire Department
Residents remain protected as Copenhagen orders fire department to disband
Power outage
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa

Latest News

12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
Saturday, veteran Chuck McCarthy was joined by four other surviving World War II veterans,...
Service and sacrifice honored as 78 New York vets visit Washington D.C.
Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to...
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford