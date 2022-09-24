Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″.

The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness.

Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending at the village’s Farmers Market Pavilion.

The event was hosted as a joint effort between VFW Post 7227, the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, and the North County Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition.

Veterans that attended say the walk meant a lot to them.

“When I hear that somebody is taking their life over something that could’ve been prevented, it bothers me. My hope is if you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, maybe with things you’ve seen in combat, there’s help out there,” said Mike Booth, Commander of Carthage VFW Post 7227.

“As a service organization that is our mission to provide as much support to our veterans and family members and community,” said Dee Dee Guyette, President of VFW Auxiliary 7227.

This was the event’s second year, and according to organizers, the turnout skyrocketed this time around.

