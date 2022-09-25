Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop

TOWN OF COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Colton man faces several traffic violations after an arrest on Wednesday.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says, Timothy D Coventry, 34, of Colton was located by deputies travelling at an extremely high rate of speed on State Highway 56 in the Town of Potsdam. They say deputies did not pursue for safety reasons.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were able to locate the motorcycle a short while later and initiated a traffic stop in the Town of Colton. They say Coventry failed to comply with verbal demands and fled the traffic stop.

Coventry was located and arrested at his residence a few days later.

Coventry has been charges with Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the 3rd Degree, a misdemeanor, Reckless Driving, a misdemeanor, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor, and a traffic violation following a traffic stop.

Coventry was released to appear in court at a later date.

