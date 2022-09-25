Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur

Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital.

Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Douglas was born on July 31, 1929 at home in Theresa to the late Carl F. and Ruth (VanTassel) Weldon. He told people he could hear the dog barking when the doctor arrived. He attended school in Theresa and married Alice E. Youngs on March 2, 1949 at the Gouverneur United Methodist.

Doug worked as a dairy farmer and owned Weldon’s Custom Cutting. He bought, sold, and transported cattle for many years. He served as the Director of Marble City Bulk Milk of Gouverneur for 20 years, Director of Allied Federated Co-ops in Canton for 17 years, and was a member of the Rod and Gun Club, Empire Livestock, Elks Club, Morewood Fish and Game Club of Canada, Silver Sands Hunting Club in Fowler, and Running -W- Hunting Club of Edwards. He enjoyed hunting deer, elk, moose, caribou, bear and small game, and fishing.

Doug liked attending 4-H card parties, barn dances, card games (frequently cleaning house), playing pitch with the guys and spite & malice and checkers with his wife and family. Once of his favorite things was cooking for family pig roasts.

He is survived by his wife, Alice E. Weldon, four children and their spouses, Larry and Lisa (Curcio) Weldon, Diane (Weldon) and Charles Williams, Danny and Gina (Carbone) Weldon, Teresa (Weldon) and Scott Gillan, daughter-in-law, Jane (Morrill) Weldon, and siblings, Joyce E. (Weldon) Walton and Roger and Sharon Weldon. He is also survived by 29 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a son, Steven Weldon, siblings, Wilma R. (Weldon) Girard, Ralph Weldon and James Weldon, and a grandson, Joseph Weldon.

Due to family allergies, please no cut flowers, but live plants are welcome. Donations in memory of Douglas may be made to the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Department or Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad.

