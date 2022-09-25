Gourds are celebrated in Gouverneur at this year’s Pumpkin Festival

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Featuring a blend of treats, tunes, and titanic gourds, Gouverneur’s annual Pumpkin Festival has returned for it’s 11th year.

“The Pumpkin Fest is a great way for us to end the year. The kids have a great time. Lots of kids activities. It’s a lot of fun to see the community come together,” said Sean Peck, Co-Director of the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce.

Families from across the county stopped by for the chance to buy, sell, or just peek at pumpkins. Despite a few sprinkles of rain, organizers with the Chamber of Commerce say the event had a great turnout.

“Well, it’s looking really good. Actually we have a lot of vendors. More than previous years and the pumpkins are rolling in,” said Connie Stowell, Co-Director of the Gouverneur Chamber of Commerce.

For some of those pumpkins, rolling might be an understatement since they weigh several hundred pounds, but the most impressive gourds did win awards.

“The top adult prize is $200. The top youth prize is $75,″ said Lyle Hotis, Director of the Gouverneur / St. Lawrence County Fair.

Unfortunately for one 600 pound beauty, it’s days are numbered. But it will have the honor of starring in this year’s pumpkin drop.

“That’s one that I grew. That’s the victim for today if everything goes well,” said Hotis.

In what was by far the most action packed part of the festival, organizers filled the gigantic gourd with numbered gold-balls corresponding to raffle tickets before dropping it from a crane.

“I really enjoyed the drop. I grew up down south, being up here and being a part of it. Watching that pumpkin explode and balls go flying, the kids love it,” said Peck.

And the three farthest flying balls won cash prizes. First place got $500.

