Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City of Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly has been charged a second time for falsifying a police report.

Skelly was originally charged back in August for falsifying two written statements to Ogdensburg Police, accusing former fire chief Gerald Mack of slicing a tire on his Corvette.

All charges against Mack were dropped after evidence surfaced that he was at a nearby Stewart’s Shop at the time. However, This week in Oswegatchie Town Court, a judge tossed out those charges on a technicality over the origin of a warrant. The judge did say the charges could be re-filed.

Now, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says following an investigation, Skelly has been charged a second time with two counts of false written statements.

He was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court in October

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.