Ogdensburg Mayor Jeff Skelly charged again for falsifying a police report

Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court
Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly (left) walking to court(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - City of Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly has been charged a second time for falsifying a police report.

Skelly was originally charged back in August for falsifying two written statements to Ogdensburg Police, accusing former fire chief Gerald Mack of slicing a tire on his Corvette.

All charges against Mack were dropped after evidence surfaced that he was at a nearby Stewart’s Shop at the time. However, This week in Oswegatchie Town Court, a judge tossed out those charges on a technicality over the origin of a warrant. The judge did say the charges could be re-filed.

Now, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says following an investigation, Skelly has been charged a second time with two counts of false written statements.

He was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court in October

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
Power outage
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was...
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Colton man faces several charges after fleeing a traffic stop
A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest
The Red & Black look to earn a championship game berth and a chance to defend their title with...
Saturday Sports: Red & Black dominate Auburn on their home turf