Ogdensburg police officer suspended after DWI arrest

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg police officer faces a DWI charge after allegedly crashing his vehicle Saturday night.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies charged 36-year-old Corey Maxner of Waddington, with driving while intoxicated after he allegedly crashed his vehicle on State Route 310 in the Town of Canton.

Maxner will appear in Town of Canton Court.

Maxner is now suspended from the Ogdensburg Police Department pending an investigation, according to Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie.

Jellie’s statement said Maxner will not get paid while he’s suspended.

