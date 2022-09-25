Rain sticks around for the next few days

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will continue on and off overnight as lows stay in the lower 50s.

Monday we will see rain showers on and off throughout the day with highs staying in the upper 50s to around 60.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday we will see lake effect rain showers develop which will be heavy and could lead to some localized flooding. At this time the lake effect rain looks to set up in Northern Jefferson County.

Tuesday we will keep a 90% chance for showers in the forecast with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain chances will drop to a 70% chance Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

We will start to dry out on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will see highs around 60.

The forecast for next weekend becomes uncertain had the track of the Tropical Strom Ian could bring us rain by Sunday.

