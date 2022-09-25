Rain sticks around for the next few days

By Kris Hudson
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain will continue on and off overnight as lows stay in the lower 50s.

Monday we will see rain showers on and off throughout the day with highs staying in the upper 50s to around 60.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday we will see lake effect rain showers develop which will be heavy and could lead to some localized flooding. At this time the lake effect rain looks to set up in Northern Jefferson County.

Tuesday we will keep a 90% chance for showers in the forecast with highs in the upper 50s.

Rain chances will drop to a 70% chance Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s.

We will start to dry out on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday we will see highs around 60.

The forecast for next weekend becomes uncertain had the track of the Tropical Strom Ian could bring us rain by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Huckle
No jail time for former police officer
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for...
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
Power outage
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was...
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada lifting Covid border rules, local tourism officials expect dramatic change

Latest News

WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7
7 News This Evening from Syncbak Primary - VOD
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather
Wake Up Weather
Frost advisory for some areas