Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday

A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.
A resident at Watertown's Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.
By Chad Charette
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday.

Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917.

Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for more than 40 years. In his spare time, he was an avid wood worker, having to only stop the hobby last year at the age of 104.

“I am not too good at sitting around and doing nothing, there are too many things that I can see can be improved. I’ve only lost the tip of one finger and I learned to keep my fingers 3 inches away from the saw at all times,” said Sheley.

Sheley says he only feels a little worse than he did at 104 and his family members say they will continue to enjoy the time they have with him, hoping he can make it to another milestone next year at 106.

