Saturday Sports: Red & Black dominate Auburn on their home turf

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Red & Black look to earn a championship game berth and a chance to defend their title with a win.

American Football Association Hall of Famer Pat Britton took part in the coin toss.

On the first play of the game, it was Jason Williams with a 53 yard strike to Dequace Jackson, the Red & Black out in a hurry.

The pat by Eric Beylor is good: Red & Black on top 7-0.

Later in the first quarter, TJ Williams takes it in from 8 yards out. The Canadian import looking good.

The point after by Beylor is good once again: 14-0 Red & Black.

Watertown expands its lead on the first play of the second quarter. It was Jason Williams to Chris Furr, who shows off some good footwork: 20-0 Red & Black.

Jason Williams then scores on the quarterback keeper. The 7 yard run making it 26-0.

How about some defense? Dylan Bice records the safety for the Red & Black: 28-0 Watertown.

With more defense, Curtis Dukes sacks the quarterback on a 4th down play, giving his team the ball.

Jason Williams and Dequace Jackson team up for the second time on a 35 yard touchdown pass play: 35-0 Red & Black at the half.

Watertown goes on to beat Auburn 61-6.

There was a big N.A.C. Football contest Saturday afternoon in Gouverneur as the Wildcats hosted the Massena Red Raiders in a meeting of unbeatens.

Early in the 1st quarter, it was Vincent Thomas with the 15 yard touchdown run: 7-0 Wildcats.

Two minutes later, it was Noel LaPierre with the burst into the endzone: 14-0.

The Wildcats were looking for more, but Holden Stowell is picked off by Garrett Weir.

Conner Eastwood capitalizes with the 2 yard touchdown run: 14-7 Wildcats.

Thomas answers with the touchdown run to make it 21-7 Wildcats.

Gouverneur holds on to beat Massena 21-14.

In Canton, the Golden Bears hosted the Malone Huskies on the gridiron.

Charlie Todd calls his own number for the score, tying the game at 6.

Keegan McArdle scores from a yard out to put Malone up 12-6. Malone goes on to beat Canton 26-6.

In Section 3 Football from Lowville, the Red Raiders met Holland Patent.

In the 1st quarter, Nicholas Pekola tosses a 7 yard touchdown pass to Alexander Hoole: 6-0 Holland Patent.

But the Red Raiders answer on their next possession as Logan Watson finds Dalton Myers for a 39 yard touchdown, tying the game at 6.

Holland Patent beats Lowville 35-20.

In girl’s soccer, Kiley Kirk scored two goals and Bailey Warren added a goal for the Lady Panthers who beat the host Saints 3-0.

But the story of this game was the 500th varsity soccer coaching victory for Parishville-Hopkinton’s Evan Harper.

Harper has been with the girls’ program since its inception in the 1970s.

He has also posted almost as many wins in coaching other sports at Parishville-Hopkinton, including nearly 400 wins in girls softball.

In Boys’ Frontier League Soccer from Watertown High, the Cyclones hosted Lowville.

Both teams with some good scoring chances in the 1st half but not able to capitalize.

This game would go to the half scoreless, but in the 2nd half Kyle Daly would score for the Cyclones.

That would be the only goal as Watertown blanks Lowville 1-0.

The Girls Frontier League Tennis Tournament took place at Watertown High.

In the A Division, Jaylynn Robinson of Indian River won 1st singles, Mia Mouaikel of South Jeff took 2nd singles, and Lauren Bier of South Jeff won 3rd singles.

In 1st doubles, Raven Marsell and Kelsey Plath captured 1st doubles and Madison Pfleegor and Laurelle Surette of South Jeff won 2nd singles.

South Jeff takes the team title followed by Indian River, Carthage and Watertown.

Lowville would win the team title in the B Division.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.