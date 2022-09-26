7 News to air political debates

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News has confirmed two political debates coming up in October.

The first is for state assembly between Scott Gray and Susan Duffy. That’ll air on 7 News on October 5 at 7 pm.

The second is in the race for the 24th congressional seat between Republican Claudia Tenney and Democrat Steven Holden. That will air on WNYF Fox 28 at 7 pm on October 27.

We were unable to secure a debate in the 21st Congressional District. We did get a few dates and times from Democrat Matt Castelli’s campaign. From Elise Stefanik’s campaign, we got a “no” when we offered one date, and we followed up and asked for suggestions of dates and times that worked for their campaign, and we did not get a response back.

To that, the Castelli camp put out a news release saying Castelli agreed to 4 debates in Plattsburgh, Albany, Utica and with us here at WWNY in Watertown.

Castelli says Stefanik has refused.

“It’s another example of Stefanik’s growing contempt in the district and her fear of being held accountable for selling out her district,” he said.

We reached out to the congresswoman’s campaign to hear what they had to say about Castelli’s words, and get an update on the debate situation, but we did not hear back.

