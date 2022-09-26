Canada lifts COVID-related cross-border travel restrictions

Canada's ArriveCAN app
Canada's ArriveCAN app(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Ontario (WWNY) - After this week, travelers to Canada will no longer be required to use the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

Canada’s Public Health Agency announced Monday that it’s lifting its pandemic-related border restrictions as of Saturday.

Officials say it’s because Canada is largely past the peak of infections from Omicron variants, has high vaccinations rates, and has lower rates of hospitalizations and deaths.

Travelers will also no longer be required to be tested, undergo quarantine, or report if they have COVID symptoms.

Airplane and rail travelers will no longer have to undergo health checks or wear masks.

Officials say travelers can still use ArriveCAN to submit their customs and immigration declarations before they arrive.

