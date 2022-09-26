Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of West Turin

Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of the town of West Turin, died early Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at home under the care of his daughter, grandchildren and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of the town of West Turin, died early Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at home under the care of his daughter, grandchildren and Lewis County Hospice.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00PM at the Sundquist Funeral Home. The funeral will be on Friday, September 30th at the funeral home at 11:00AM. Military burial will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at Lowville VFW. Food donations of a covered dish may be dropped off Thursday after 1:00PM, or Friday morning after 9:00AM.

Mr. Kellogg was born November 21, 1940 in Lyons Falls the son of the late Fred J. and Viola Mary (Rudd) Kellogg. He attended school at General Martin School. He served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam and was honorable discharged. He married June M. Farney on September 19, 1964 at Turin Methodist Church. He worked construction for Harold Loucks and he worked for Gene Marks Farms. Carl was the Maintenance Supervisor at Lewis County General Hospital where he retired from after 25 for years. Carl and June made their home on Shady Avenue. June died on Tuesday, July 7, 2009.

He is survived by his daughter, Alison Kellogg, Constableville, his grandchildren, Cody (Chantal) Kellogg, Hunter (Brianna) Lord; his two step-sons, Joseph (Karen) Makuch, Utica; Stephen (Carla) Makuch, Black River; his grandchildren, Matthew (Sara), Mitchell (Christine), Bryan, and Dustin (Kate) Makuch; great grandchildren, Bentley, Drew, Jared, Jordyn, Ethan, Carter, Parker, Cameron, Alex, Ashleigh, Gabrielle, Hudson, Spencer, Kaylee, two greats on the way, Makenna and Brielle, and one great-great granddaughter, Mia; his brother, Ervin E. (Chris) Kellogg, Leeds; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Kellogg, Dickinson, TX; several nieces and nephews.

Carl is predeceased by his grandson Jody Makuch, his sisters, Loretta Hill, Shirley (Charles) Joslin, Beverly (Walter) Kinel, his brothers, Lloyd, Russell E., Richard (Colleen), Harold “Spike”, and Charles Kellogg; and an infant brother and two infant sisters.

Carl believed in community service and local organizations. He served as Lowville mayor for eight years and four years as a village trustee. He was a life member of Lewis County Memorial Post #6912 V.F.W, Lowville B.P.O.E. Lodge #1605, member and past commander of Lowville American Legion Post #162, associate member of Marine Corps League Detachment #754, and Lowville Fish & Game Club. He also served Lowville Fire Department as past Chief and President.

Carl loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and going to camp which he made his home on the Mackey Road. Carl’s family would like to give a special “Thank you” to his care providers.

Memorials in Carl’s memory may be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America, https://vva.org/donate/ or Constableville Fire Department, P.O. Box 438, Constableville NY 13325 and Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367

