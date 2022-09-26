Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police

Centennial Terrace
Centennial Terrace(WWNY)
By Sean Brynda
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious.

It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace.

Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened.

“Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting interviews from possible witnesses and at this point, there has been nobody charged with anything at this point, but the fire is suspicious in nature,” said Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns.

The fire was small enough that residents did not have to evacuate the building.

