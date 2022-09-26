Copenhagen Fire Department ‘working on’ petitions to save department

Copenhagen Fire Department
Copenhagen Fire Department(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Petitions are likely to be passed around to save the Copenhagen Fire Department.

According to department officials, people from within the fire department are “working on it.”

It comes after the village voted to disband the department because the department didn’t meet village requirements on time.

For residents to force this issue to a public vote, they need to get a certain number of signatures on a petition.

That has to be 20 percent of the number of people who voted in the last village general election.

That last election was in March when 134 people voted.

So the number of names needed is 27.

