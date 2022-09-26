Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville

Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer

Dawn was born on March 14, 1927 in Martinsburg NY, a daughter of the late Hiram G. and Emily E. Levely Doud. She attended Martinsburg School and graduated from Lowville Academy in 1944. Dawn worked at the Lowville Laundry for 3 years before she married in 1949, the marriage ended in divorce. She then worked as the Librarian, at William H. Bush Memorial Library for 40 years.

Dawn was a member of the United Methodist Church in Martinsburg. She was also a member of the Martinsburg Historical Society and one of the six founding Tug Hill Red Hatters. Dawn enjoyed writing poetry.

There will be an 11:00 a.m. funeral service Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Martinsburg United Methodist Church, followed by a graveside service in Martinsburg Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville. Contributions may be made to Martinsburg Historical Society/Martinsburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 17 Martinsburg NY, 13404 or Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682 Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.