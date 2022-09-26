Donald E. Adams, 86, of Canton died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the home of his daughter Danielle LaRue, while under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Adams, 86, of Canton died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the home of his daughter Danielle LaRue, while under the care of Hospice and Palliative Care.

Donald was born March 19, 1936 in the Town of LeRay, NY, a son of Clarence “Ed” and Sarah (Burnham) Adams. Donald farmed for Bob and May Sweet in Canton, he worked for Sovie’s Ford as a salesman and Mechanic for many years, he worked for Wonder Bread and later had his own Shell Service Station in Potsdam. When he was working the farm, he enjoyed horseback riding, he loved cars and cooking. His chili was often the favorite in many chili cook-offs. In his younger years, Don enjoyed dancing and playing in shuffleboard tournaments. In the last several years, he enjoyed visiting with friends and acquaintances at The Stadium or the VFW Post.

Donald is survived by his two children, Ricky (Annemarie) Adams of Stockholm and Danielle LaRue (Chad Facey) of Hermon; several grandchildren including Samuel (Kimberly) LaRue, Levi LaRue, Maryann Durham, Jacob Wright and Cylee Facey; a sister Hazel Rausseau of Massena and dear friend Char Frysinger of Canton.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 15, 2022 beginning at 3:00 pm at the VFW Post 1231, Canton. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the American Heart Association; PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or online at www.heart.org. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Donald E. Adam are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

