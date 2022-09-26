Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway

Hale Cemetery arch entrance
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - It could cost up to $72,000 to fix a historic cemetery archway near Norfolk.

The archway at Hale Cemetery is deteriorating and the cemetery association is hoping to preserve it.

The historic cemetery has more than 80 gravesites for veterans, some dating all the way back to the Revolutionary War.

The cemetery association recently received quotes that range from $40,000 to $72,000. The lower quote is to repair the arch and the higher quote is to restore its original state.

“Well the arch itself is like 98 to 100 years old and the water over the years has got into it and it’s causing it to crack apart,” said Hale Cemetery Association President Thomas Woodward.

The cemetery association is looking for donations to restore the archway. If it is unable to raise enough funds, the arch will come down.

Woodward says donations can be mailed to PO Box 62, Norwood, NY, 13668.

