Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours and a Funeral Mass for Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, will be held at a future date at the convenience of the family. Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded by a family that adored and idolized him.

Richard Sargent was born on June 26, 1928 in Ogdensburg, NY, a son of the late Alfred and Jenny (Lesperance) Sargent. He is survived by his wife, Janice; three sons – Michael (Maryanne) Sargent of Ogdensburg, NY, Kenneth (Susan) Sargent of Auburn, NY, and Scott (Lisa) Sargent of Ogdensburg, NY, and a daughter; Dianne (Gary) Touron of Ogdensburg, NY. He is also survived by six beloved grandchildren (Chris, Emily, Kenny, Sydney, Cale and Trent) three beloved great-grandchildren (Marley, Rocko, and Hynes), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers (Allen, Leonard, and Kenneth Sargent), four sisters (Winnie England, Norma Abar, Shirley Beldock, and Sister Maria Goretti), and a loving grandson (Gregory Richard Sargent).

Richard grew up poor and tough in the “Shipyard” of Ogdensburg and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1947, where he was an excellent all-around athlete, participating in football, baseball, basketball, track, and wrestling, as well as being a tremendous amateur boxer, drawing interest from Syracuse University through his high school coach and mentor, Coach Blake.

Richard was drafted into the US Army in 1950, where he fought for his country in the Korean War, serving from 1950-1952. He returned home and continued a career sailing on the Great Lakes before permanently returning to Ogdensburg. On July 23, 1955, Richard, affectionately known as “Rock” to many, married his best friend, the love of his life and his “Rock,” Janice (Puterbaugh) Sargent, at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. The couple would remain happily married for 67 years, raising a family, spending winters in Myrtle Beach, laughing together, supporting each other, and loving each other deeply. The couple provided stability and inspiration for their entire family.

During his career he was employed at Standard Shade Roller, worked on the Seaway Construction Project and various other construction jobs before accepting employment at the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority in 1960. He retired as General Foreman from the OBPA in 1991 after 31 years of service.

Richard was an avid and life-long athlete, participating in many area men’s leagues ranging from softball to bowling. He coached youth baseball in the city for many years and was an instrumental figure in the formation of Pop Warner Football in Ogdensburg. In his 40′s, Rock’s affinity for lifting weights began, a passion he would continue to explore into his 90′s. He was a role model for anyone in gyms from Ogdensburg to Myrtle Beach; a bench press of 190 pounds, while weighing 175 pounds, at 80 years old, in a contest at Northern Physical Therapy in Ogdensburg is just one of his many accomplishments. He passed this vision of fitness and health onto generations of his family.

He was an unofficial OFA/St. Mary’s and North Country sports historian, accurately recalling the exploits of countless athletes and teams in the city’s history and beyond. He derived great joy from watching his children and grandchildren participate throughout their high school and collegiate careers, as evidenced by the “Hall of Fame” he proudly displayed in his home on Elizabeth Street. He and Janice traveled anywhere and everywhere to watch them coach and play and were fondly greeted by coaches and athletes throughout the state.

Having never had the financial means to attend college himself, Richard’s ultimate goal was to see that his children had that opportunity. By providing years of guidance and support, he and Janice were able to see each of their four children earn master’s degrees, something he regarded as a dream come true.

Janice and the entire family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all those that have stopped to visit and check in over the past several weeks – your care and concern has been overwhelming and is appreciated more than words can express. Special thanks to Dr. Mashaw and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley as well for their incredible and genuine compassion.

The most important gift Richard leaves behind is a blueprint of how to live. Love your family deeply and fiercely. Attend plays, games, dance recitals, concerts, and anything else your loved ones are involved in. Generously assist those that need your help. Pick up the tab at dinner, even if you have to follow the waitress into the kitchen or wrestle a family member for the bill. Work hard for the things you hope to achieve in life. Offer a handshake and a smile to all those you meet. Invite guests into your home and treat them like family while they are there. Tell those you care about that you love them.

Thanks, Rock, for showing us how to complete a life well-lived.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Ogdensburg Boys and Girls Club or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

