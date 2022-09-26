General Brown names new school superintendent

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - The General Brown Central School District has named a new superintendent.

The school board announced Monday that Indian River High School principal Brian Moore will replace Barbara Case, who left for a new job as superintendent at Spencer-Van Etten Central School.

Moore also served as assistant principal and principal at Indian River Intermediate School, dean of students at Evans Mills Primary, and Indian River Middle School counselor.

Moore earned a master’s degree in education from St. Lawrence University, completed a certificate of advanced study in school building leadership at the University of New England, and finished a certificate of advanced study in school district leadership at the College of St. Rose.

He moved to the General Brown district in 2002 and lives with his family in Dexter.

