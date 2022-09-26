Hotis Motel to be re-inspected this week

Hotis Motel
Hotis Motel(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A deadline has come and gone. So what’s next for the Hotis Motel?

7 News has learned that Jefferson County Code Enforcement will be re-inspecting the property this week.

The code enforcement office issued more than half a dozen violations to the motel in the town of Pamelia last month and gave the owners 30 days to fix it up.

It appears some violations have been addressed, like the removal of the garbage from the driveway.

We reached out to property owners, but the number we’ve used in the past to contact them is no longer in service.

