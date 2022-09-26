Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Herne passed away Monday morning at Massena Rehab. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Martha H. Herne.

