Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Herne passed away Monday morning at Massena Rehab.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Martha H. Herne.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Centennial Terrace
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Frogtown Road, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at...
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Akwesasne
Richard passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at his home on Elizabeth Street surrounded...
Gene Richard “Rock” Sargent, 94, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Richard P. Goolden, 79, a longtime resident of O’Neil Road, passed away early Sunday morning,...
Richard P. Goolden, 79, of Massena
Candles
Robert “Bobbie” C. Mason, 70, of Cape Vincent
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022.
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
Candles
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
Donald E. Adams, 86, of Canton died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022 at the home of his...
Donald E. Adams, 86, of Canton
She left her earthly adventure on September 24th to go clean and cook fish for her husband and...
Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen, of Brier Hill