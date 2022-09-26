Moose looking for love in Lorraine

TOWN OF LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - If you found yourself in southern Jefferson County over the weekend, you may have noticed a moose on the loose.

“It’s awesome. It’s unbelievable. We went all the way to Alaska to see them and they’re right in our backyard,” said Dennis Lavere.

An unexpected house guest came to visit Lavere’s property on County Route 189 in the town of Lorraine over the weekend.

“My wife and I were splitting wood and we turned around and looked, he was walking right up to us. He got within 20 feet of us, stopped, looked at us, and then he just wozy on out to the cornfield. Stayed there for over an hour. It was a gift,” he said.

Jay Matteson has a degree in wildlife biology. He shot a video Saturday, saying he and his wife got lucky to see the majestic moose.

“I was happy for her, and I’m happy for the other people that have got to see it in their yards,” he said.

The moose was also seen at Winona State Forest and along Washington Park Road where some working in the corn field were stopped in their tracks.

“We were chopping corn here in the field here, and they come running out of the corn field and starting running down the road. He hung out here for a little bit and then headed up down (Route) 11 here. It was kind of cool to see in person, you know,” said Richard Pierce Jr.

So what is the moose doing in Jefferson County? Matteson says he’s doing what most young bull moose do.

“Every once in a while they wander down here looking for love,” he said.

Matteson says while you may want to take pictures, be careful - a moose won’t be so loveable up close.

“Keep your distance. Don’t get out of your car and try to go up to it and take a picture just because it looks friendly,” he said.

As of Monday, Matteson said he hasn’t heard of any more sightings as the moose heads to its next destination on its quest to find love.

